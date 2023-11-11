32-Year-Old Woman Killed In 2-Vehicle Garden City Crash

It happened around 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 in Garden City.

A 32-year-old woman was operating a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle on Franklin Avenue where she collided with a 2019 Ford van being operated by a 69-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead by a hospital physician, Nassau County Police said. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the van, who remained at the scene, was not injured. His two passengers, women ages 57 and 87, were both transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

