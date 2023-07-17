2 Shot At Freeport Bar, Launching Investigation: Police

It happened on Saturday, July 15 at Agua On The Mile in Freeport, located at 379 Woodcleft Avenue.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., Freeport Police and Nassau County Police responded to a reported disturbance at the nightclub.

Once they arrived, officials reportedly discovered a male victim near the club’s entrance laying on the floor with a gunshot wound in his back.

A second male victim was found in the bathroom and had suffered a gunshot wound to the groin.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

