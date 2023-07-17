Fair 84°

2 Shot At Freeport Bar, Launching Investigation: Police

Police are investigating a weekend incident at a Long Island bar and nightclub that resulted in the shooting of two people.

Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Saturday, July 15 where they say two people were shot. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pexels via cottonbro studios
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

It happened on Saturday, July 15 at Agua On The Mile in Freeport, located at 379 Woodcleft Avenue.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., Freeport Police and Nassau County Police responded to a reported disturbance at the nightclub.

Once they arrived, officials reportedly discovered a male victim near the club’s entrance laying on the floor with a gunshot wound in his back.

A second male victim was found in the bathroom and had suffered a gunshot wound to the groin.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

