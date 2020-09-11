COVID-19: NY High School Winter Sports On Hold Amid Rise In Cases, Officials Say

Winter high school sports are on hold in New York as the state continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

No official determination has been made, but some of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aides have expressed doubt about whether winter sports will be able to begin later this month, as had been the plan when cases had bottomed out earlier this year.

“As we’re seeing the inclines in different parts of the state, we’re not inclined to go ahead with opening the winter sports at this time,” Robert Mujica, the state’s budget director said this week. “We’re continuing to look at those numbers, but the numbers right now don’t indicate we are going to expand them right now.”

In September, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association determined that the start of winter sports will be moved from Monday, Nov. 16 to Monday, Nov. 30 to give schools and sections more time to complete the fall season.

Now, it’s in doubt when or if that season will begin.

According to Mujica, sports deemed “high-risk,” such as hockey, basketball, and wrestling, can continue to convene and practice, but there will be no games or matches with other schools until at least Thursday, Dec. 31.

“The overall infection rate is going up,” Cuomo noted. “If you have the overall infection rate going up, (Department of Health Commissioner Howard) Dr. Zucker’s point is it will be reckless and add more risk.

“Our job is to manage it,” he added. “Let’s get in control. We know how to do it, we’ve done it. We just have to continue to do it.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.