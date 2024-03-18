$50K Prize-Winning Ticket Sold At This Oceanside Store

A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket, worth $50,000, was sold in Oceanside, New York Lottery officials announced on Monday, March 18.

The ticket was found at the 7-Eleven on 3125 Lawson Boulevard and was part of the Saturday, March 16 drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69 with a separate field of one to 26 for the red Powerball.

Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion to help support education throughout the state.

