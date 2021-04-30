Long Island School District Names New Superintendent

A longtime Long Island educator has been chosen to take over as the superintendent of the Riverhead Central School District.

Dr. Augustine Tornatore, a Long Island native who is a nominee for 2021 Superintendent of the Year, was chosen by the Board of Education following an extensive search that included dozens of candidates.

Tornatore, who grew up in Glen Head, officially takes over for Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez, who announced her resignation last summer, officially as of Thursday, July 1.

Christina Tona has been acting as acting superintendent since Henriquez’s resignation in June last year “due to certain irreconcilable difference,” and because it was “in the best interests of her family.”

“I am excited to be returning home to Long Island and helping to guide the district through the challenges of the year ahead," Tornatore said. "I'm most looking forward to working with a wonderful team and getting to know the students and families. I'm grateful for the trust and support of the Riverhead Central School District Board of Education."

Tornatore joins the Riverhead School District from the Liberty Central School District, where he has been superintendent since 2018 after starting as an assistant superintendent two years earlier.

Before his time in Liberty, Tornatore served as the director of social studies for grades K through 12 in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District. He is also a member of the American Association of School Administrators and the New York State Council of School Superintendents, where he serves as an executive committee member.

“We'd like to welcome Dr. Tornatore to the Blue Wave family," Board of Education President Laurie Downs said. "He has had major accomplishments while advancing his career, and we are certain he will prove to be a benefit to our students, staff, and community."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.