Freeport Man Claims $1M Lottery Prize

One very lucky Long Islander won $1 million from a scratch-off game, according to lottery officials.

Walter Jewels of Freeport won $1 million from a Magic 8 Ball scratch-off ticket.&nbsp;

Walter Jewels of Freeport claimed his prize on Thursday, April 11, the New York State Lottery announced.

Jewels won his $1 million prize on a Magic 8 Ball scratch-off game which he purchased at Curiosity Cards & Gifts, located at 193 Atlantic Avenue in Freeport.

He received his winnings in a single lump sum payment that totaled $445,356 after required withholdings.

According to the New York State Lottery, there is only one more top prize remaining for the Magic 8 Ball game, so there is still hope for those looking to line their pockets.

Players can check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report, which can be found here.

During the fiscal year 2022-2023, the state’s lottery generated over $4 billion. Of that, $239,826,389 in Lottery Aid to Education funds were given to schools in Nassau County. 

