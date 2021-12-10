Long Island High School Goes Remote After Threat

Two threats to a Long Island high school prompted district officials to transition students to its remote learning plan as police investigate.

The threats were made targeting the West Babylon Senior High School on Friday, Dec. 10, which led the district to switch to its distance learning model amid the investigation.

According to police, a threat was posted on social media on Thursday, Dec. 9 from that appeared to show the student with a gun and the words "I'll start shooting, I hate that school.”

“As a result of some concerning images and threatening language that was shared with the high school administration, tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 10 will be a remote school day,” the high school's principal, Stephen O’Leary, said.

“Teachers will provide instruction in accordance with a regular bell schedule, as practiced during our September practice-remote day. The district is in communication with Suffolk County Police, and we will provide updates as they become available."

Investigators said that they responded to the man's home, and determined that the firearm in the post was in fact a BB gun, which was confiscated, and the man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

“The use of social media offers tremendous personal, professional, and educational benefits; however, it also brings with it serious concerns and the potential to create harmful repercussions," Schools Superintendent Yiendhy Farrelly wrote in a message to parents following the incident.

"Please take this time to speak with your children about the consequences of their words and actions when using social media.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

