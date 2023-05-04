Scammers Caught Red-Handed: $50K Recovered After Potential Rockville Centre Scam, Police Say

On Wednesday, May 3 at about 4:15 p.m., a Rockville Centre woman, age 69, received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson, according to the Nassau County police.

Another person, who introduced himself as “Michael Waller,” told the woman he was her grandson’s attorney, and that he needed $17,000 cash in order to bail her grandson out.

The woman was reportedly told that after she took out the cash, a courier would be sent to her home to pick it up.

Immediately suspicious, the woman called the police.

Nassau County detectives coordinated the delivery of the money with the scammers to a Westbury strip mall, located at 1610 Old Country Road.

The investigation that followed allegedly gave way to the arrest of two Flordia men:

Pedro Ramon Martinez Martinez, age 28, of Miami Gardens; and

Wayne Ibarra-Hernandez, age 31, of Miami Gardens.

Additionally, the investigation led to the recovery of $50,000.

Both men are charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny. They are scheduled to be arraigned at the First District Court on Thursday, May 4.

Authorities are urging the community to be alert when it comes to potential scams and to check on friends and family members who may be more vulnerable to scams.

They also are requesting anyone who may have information regarding the incident call 911 or contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

