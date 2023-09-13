Robbers Slash Victim's Neck, Flee From Hempstead Incident: Police

It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3 a.m., the victim, a 57-year-old man, was walking north on North Franklin Street near the intersection of Fulton Avenue when the duo approached.

The two robbers allegedly demanded the man give them his money.

When he refused, the thieves slashed him across the neck with a sharp object and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The robbers are both described as Black men aged approximately 20 to 25.

One man was wearing blue pants and a white shirt, and riding a red bicycle.

Police described the second would-be robber as wearing black pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.