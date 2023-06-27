‘Remorseless’ Levittown Man Convicted Of Killing Wife, Shooting Brother-In-Law: DA

Levittown resident Thomas DiNapoli’s murder conviction came on Monday, June 26, the Nassau County DA announced.

DiNapoli, aged 70, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder for an August 2020 incident where he shot his wife after an argument and then tried to kill his brother-in-law.

On the evening of August 13, 2020, DiNapoli and his wife Cheryl got into an argument in the bedroom of their Cord Lane home, the DA said.

During the fight, DiNapoli shot his 61-year-old wife in the eye and neck with a 9mm rifle.

The wife’s younger brother, who has not been named, was living with the couple at the time and went into the bedroom when he heard the commotion.

A struggle occurred between DiNapoli and his brother-in-law, who was eventually able to take the rifle away from the assailant.

The brother-in-law was able to contact the police before DiNapoli re-entered the room with another firearm, this time a shotgun, which he took from a safe in the couple’s garage.

According to the DA, DiNapoli shot the victim through the door, striking him in the arm.

The two fought physically throughout the house and into the front yard, where the victim was again able to remove the shotgun from the attacker and police arrived.

Cheryl DiNapoli was pronounced dead at the scene. Her brother was taken to the hospital and is reportedly recovering from his wounds.

“Thomas DiNapoli brutally murdered his wife by firing a rifle twice at her face,” said Nassau County DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“I thank our prosecutors and the police officers who helped convict this remorseless defendant.”

DiNapoli’s trial started on Friday, June 16, and ended with summations and the jury’s decision ten days later.

In all, DiNapoli was convicted of:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree assault

He is due back in court for sentencing on Thursday, July 27. He faces a potential maximum sentence of 50 years to life.

