Long Island Man Indicted For Allegedly Murdering Wife, Attempting To Kill Brother-In-Law

A 68-year-old man may spend the rest of his life in prison for allegedly murdering his wife and attempting to kill his brother-in-law with a shotgun in their Long Island home.

Levittown resident Thomas DiNapoli was arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and charged for murder, attempted murder, and assault, following an incident in their Cord Lane home in August.

It is alleged that on Thursday, Aug. 13, DiNapoli and his wife, 61, got into an argument in their home, which ended when he shot her in the eye and neck with a 9mm rifle.

Singas said that DiNapoli’s wife’s younger brother, who had been living at the home, attempted to intervene in the bedroom, managing the wrestle the rifle away from him.

After being stripped of the rifle, Singas said that DiNapoli went to a safe in the garage, retrieved a shotgun, and shot his brother-in-law in the arm as he attempted to hide behind a door.

According to Singas, the fight continued in the house and onto the front lawn of the home, at which point the brother-in-law again managed to disarm DiNapoli and the police were alerted.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to the home at approximately 11:45 p.m. on the night of the incident after being the dispute was reported and DiNapoli was arrested without further incident.

DiNapoli’s wife was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother-in-law was hospitalized and is still recovering from his injuries.

“The allegations, in this case, represent the worst form of intimate partner violence,” Singas said. “Cheryl DiNapoli’s husband is alleged to have argued with her in their bedroom which ended with him shooting her with a rifle at close range in the neck and the eye, killing her.

“Mrs. DiNapoli’s brother tried to come to her aid and it is alleged that he was also shot by the defendant but thankfully he will survive,” she added. “Quick action was taken by the Nassau County Police Department who arrested the defendant at the scene. He will be aggressively prosecuted.”

DiNapoli was remanded back behind bars following his arraignment. If convicted, he faces a term of between 50 years and life in prison. No return court date has been announced.

