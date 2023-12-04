Port Washington Restaurant Featured On Season Finale Of Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Nightmares'

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay visits Diwan, a Long Island Indian eatery located in Port Washington that has been in business for more than 30 years and is known for its jaw-dropping waterfront views.

The show, in which the sharp-tempered and quick-witted Ramsay spends a week with a struggling restaurant in an attempt to revive it, airs at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 on Fox.

According to a description by Fox: "Gordon steps in to help transform Diwan, an established Indian restaurant that is also running a Mexican restaurant out of the same kitchen in the all-new 'Max’s/Diwan' two-part season-finale episode."

Season 8 of "Kitchen Nightmares" has centered on eateries in New York and New Jersey.

Among the most recent episodes, Ulster County's Love Bites cafe, which was located in Saugerties before closing, and Westchester County's El Cantito Cafe, located in Yonkers, were both featured in shows that premiered in November.

