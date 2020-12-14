Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Worker Injured After Being Trapped Between Two Industrial Lifts On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
A man was injured after being trapped between two industrial lifts.
A man was injured after being trapped between two industrial lifts. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An industrial worker suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries after becoming trapped between two lifts on Long Island.

The incident took place around 11:15 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, when a 55-year-old man was loading industrial lifts on to a flatbed truck in the parking lot of Sunbelt Rentals, located at 150 Nassau Ave., Islip when he became trapped between two lifts, said the Suffolk County Police.

He was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

