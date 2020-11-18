Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Woman Wanted For Stealing Wallet, Attempting To Use Stolen Credit Card At Long Island Store

Christina Coulter
A photo of the wanted woman taken from surveillance footage
Police are searching for a woman who attempted to use credit cards from the wallet of a shopper on Long Island.

A Huntington woman reported the wallet missing at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Monday Nov. 2 while shopping at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, according to Suffolk County Police.

Later that day, an unidentified woman attempted to use a credit card inside the wallet at Home Goods in Melville, but the purchase was declined. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the pictured woman is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a cash reward online, via the P3Tips app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

