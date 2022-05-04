Woman Charged With DWI In Connection To Fatal Baldwin Crash

A woman who police say was driving drunk has been charged in connection to a fatal two-vehicle Long Island crash.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 in Baldwin at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Carl Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, one of the drivers, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:24 a.m. by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The other driver, a 31-year-old woman, was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Late Wednesday night, May 4, the NCPD announced the arrest of the woman, Jinaraya E. Khan, of Baldwin.

She's been charged with DWI and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

She will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

