Man Killed In Crash At Intersection In Baldwin

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection on Long Island.

The crash happened in Baldwin at about 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Police said the vehicles collided at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Carl Avenue.

One of the drivers, a 31-year-old woman, was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, NCPD said.

The second driver, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported. His identity was not released.

Police did not provide further details about the crash.

NCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

