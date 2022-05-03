Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Four Arrested On Long Island After Complaints Of Drug Dealing, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Killed In Crash At Intersection In Baldwin

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Grand Avenue and East Carl Avenue in Baldwin
Grand Avenue and East Carl Avenue in Baldwin Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection on Long Island.

The crash happened in Baldwin at about 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, the Nassau County Police Department reported. 

Police said the vehicles collided at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Carl Avenue.

One of the drivers, a 31-year-old woman, was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, NCPD said. 

The second driver, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported. His identity was not released.

Police did not provide further details about the crash.

NCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.