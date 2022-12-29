Contact Us
Video: Crews Responding To Boat Fire At Wantagh Home (Developing)

Michael Mashburn
Multiple agencies responded to a boat fire in Wantagh on Riverside Drive (red pin) Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29.
Multiple agencies responded to a boat fire in Wantagh on Riverside Drive (red pin) Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Twitter user @WillChiarucci

Emergency crews responded to reports of a boat fire at a home on Long Island Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29.

The incident was reported at around 3 p.m. at a home in Wantagh, located near Riverside Drive and Hemlock Place.

Video posted on Twitter shows a small boat fully engulfed in flames with a large plume of black smoke visible for miles.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene, including the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the US Coast Guard, and Nassau County hazmat crews.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, or what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

