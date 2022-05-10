Two Men Accused Of Stealing Numerous Catalytic Converters In Elmont

Two men were arrested and accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters on Long Island.

The catalytic converters were stolen on Hunnewell Avenue and Louis Avenue in Elmont between 5 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to a report on Clement Avenue of two men trying to use a Milwaukee reciprocating saw to remove the catalytic converters from vehicles, NCPD reported.

When police arrived, the homeowner and his son had detained the two suspects, identified as 19-year-old Geordan Campbell, of Manhattan, and 20-year-old Tevin Reid, of the Bronx, authorities said.

Police said investigators found that Campbell and Reid were responsible for multiple thefts on Hennewell Avenue and Louis Avenue.

NCPD reported that Campbell and Reid were both arrested and charged with:

Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny

Four counts of third-degree criminal mischief

Four counts of possession of burglar tools

Four counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Four counts of first-degree auto stripping

Two counts of petit larceny

Their arraignment was scheduled for Monday, May 9, police reported.

