Trio Nabbed In Connection With String Of Long Island Armed Robberies

Three suspects are facing charges for their roles in a string of armed robberies at Long Island businesses over the course of more than a week, police said.

Suffolk County Police investigators announced the arrest of three people in connection to multiple armed robberies and an attempted robbery that took place in the department’s Third, Fifth, and Seventh Precincts.

The alleged robberies and attempted robbery happened between Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 30.

It is alleged that Mastic residents Jack Hewitt, age 25, and Hailey Miller, age 19, entered 7-Eleven on Sunrise Highway in Islip, displaying a gun, stealing cigarettes, cash, and scratch-off lottery tickets at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The two then allegedly fled in a car being driven by Jack’s 24-year-old brother Brice Hewitt.

Police said that the investigation into that robbery ended when detectives pulled the trio over on Alder Drive in Mastic Beach approximately 30 minutes after the incident, leading to Brice Hewitt and Miller being apprehended.

Jack Hewitt attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

All three were charged with first-degree robbery for the 7-Eleven incident. Further investigation led to additional first-degree robbery charges for the trio for alleged incidents at:

Subway on Montauk Highway in Shirley at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 22;

7-Eleven on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale at approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 22;

BP gas station on Sunrise Highway in Holbrook at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24;

Speedway on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 26;

7-Eleven on North Country Road in Rocky Point at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 26;

Family Dollar on The Green in Shirley shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.

During those robberies, a knife or gun was allegedly displayed and cash was stolen. No injuries were reported.

Additionally, Jack Hewitt was charged with another count of robbery for an alleged incident at 7-Eleven shortly after 3 a.m. on Sept. 26, and three were also charged with attempted robbery of Speedway on Vets Highway in Ronkonkoma shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

All three are being held and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Oct. 2.

