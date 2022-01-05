Trio Nabbed For Nassau County Gas Station Robbery

Three Long Island men have been charged with the armed robbery of a BP gas station where they allegedly made off with cash and lottery tickets.

The incident took place on Friday, Dec. 31 around 11 p.m. at the gas station in East Meadow, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Oscar Marcia, age 27, of Levittown, Jose Antonis, age 33, of Hempstead, and Victor Almandades-Zavala, age 28, of Hempstead, entered through the front door of the BP Gas Station located at 1878 Hempstead Turnpike.

Zavala approached the 25-year-old male employee located at the front register and pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded cash and lottery tickets, police said.

The victim, fearing for his life, complied. The three men then fled the area in a blue 2012 Dodge Caravan onto the Southern State Parkway where they struck a traffic safety sign, disabling it, police said.

The three men then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot but were all apprehended a short time later.

After conducting an investigation, Zavala was found to be responsible for another robbery earlier in December at the same gas station, police said.

All three were charged with robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

Zavala was also charged with two additional counts of robbery for the earlier crime.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.