Teen Suspect Nabbed In Knifepoint Robbery Of Woman On Residential Long Island Roadway

A teenage suspect has been nabbed for robbing a woman at knifepoint on a residential Long Island street.

The incident happened in Huntington Station on Sunday, May 23 at approximately 3 a.m.

The suspect, Jeffrey Germain, age 19, of Huntington Station, robbed the 42-year-old woman on the corner of 1st Avenue and East 10th Street in Huntington Station, according to Suffolk County Police.

Germain stole a cell phone and wallet from the woman, who was not injured, said police.

Following the incident, officers located Germain a short distance away and arrested him, police said.

Germain was charged with first-degree robbery.

He will be held overnight at the Second Precinct before being arraigned on Monday, May 24 at First District Court in Central Islip.

