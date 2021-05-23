Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Man, 22, Driving Drunk With Child In Car Crashes Into Nassau Home
Police & Fire

Teen Suspect Nabbed In Knifepoint Robbery Of Woman On Residential Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
The intersection of 1st Avenue and East 10th Street in Huntington Station.
The intersection of 1st Avenue and East 10th Street in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teenage suspect has been nabbed for robbing a woman at knifepoint on a residential Long Island street.

The incident happened in Huntington Station on Sunday, May 23 at approximately 3 a.m.

The suspect, Jeffrey Germain, age 19, of Huntington Station, robbed the 42-year-old woman on the corner of 1st Avenue and East 10th Street in Huntington Station, according to Suffolk County Police.

Germain stole a cell phone and wallet from the woman, who was not injured, said police.

Following the incident, officers located Germain a short distance away and arrested him, police said.

Germain was charged with first-degree robbery. 

He will be held overnight at the Second Precinct before being arraigned on Monday, May 24 at First District Court in Central Islip.

