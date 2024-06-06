Fog/Mist 70°

Closures Scheduled For Southern State Parkway In Hempstead

A new highway maintenance project will close a Southern State Parkway interchange.

The Southern State Parkway. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Starting on Thursday, June 6, the interchange of the Meadowbrook State Parkway and the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead will face closures, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Beginning at 10 p.m. that night and scheduled to last until 5 a.m. the next morning, the following sections will be closed for bridge and highway maintenance:

  • The northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway at Exit M6W
  • The Exit 22N ramp on the eastbound Southern State Parkway

During the construction, drivers will be detoured onto the westbound Southern State Parkway to access Nassau Boulevard and northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway; those needing to access Merrick Avenue northbound will be detoured onto the eastbound Southern State Parkway.

Additionally, officials reminded drivers to move over a lane for highway workers. 

