Teen Nabbed For Nine Burglaries In Mineola and Carle Place In One Night

A teenager has been nabbed for a series of nine burglaries that took place earlier this year on Long Island, police said.
Nassau County Police arrested Richard Morgridge, age 18, of the Bronx, on Wednesday, March 23.
The burglaries took place in Mineola and Carle Place between 12:43 and 4:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, police said.
An investigation led detectives to Morgridge, they added.
Morgridge is allegedly responsible for the following burglaries:
- Carman Drugs, 570 Westbury Avenue, Carle Place
- Low-Cost Manufacturing, 318 Westbury Avenue, Carle Place
- AAC Convenience, 90 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola
- Mineola Diner, 138 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola
- Bairrada’s, 144 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola
- Cornerstone Pub, 288 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola
- Rex Burger, 524 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola
- Executive Cleaners, 118 Herricks Road, Mineola
- Brasa Rodizio, 100 Herricks Road, Mineola
He was charged with nine counts of burglary and held for arraignment.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.