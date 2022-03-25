Teen Nabbed For Nine Burglaries In Mineola and Carle Place In One Night

A teenager has been nabbed for a series of nine burglaries that took place earlier this year on Long Island, police said.

Nassau County Police arrested Richard Morgridge, age 18, of the Bronx, on Wednesday, March 23.

The burglaries took place in Mineola and Carle Place between 12:43 and 4:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, police said.

An investigation led detectives to Morgridge, they added.

Morgridge is allegedly responsible for the following burglaries:

Carman Drugs, 570 Westbury Avenue, Carle Place

Low-Cost Manufacturing, 318 Westbury Avenue, Carle Place

AAC Convenience, 90 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola

Mineola Diner, 138 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola

Bairrada’s, 144 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola

Cornerstone Pub, 288 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola

Rex Burger, 524 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola

Executive Cleaners, 118 Herricks Road, Mineola

Brasa Rodizio, 100 Herricks Road, Mineola

He was charged with nine counts of burglary and held for arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.