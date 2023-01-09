SUV Stolen From Lake Success Home Found On Verrazzano Bridge; Trio Nabbed

An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing an SUV from a home on Long Island, authorities said.

Jabir Robinson, of Newark, was arrested alongside two underage suspects Saturday, Jan. 7, following a joint investigation that involved the New Jersey State Police, as well as the New York City, Nassau County, and Lake Success police departments.

Officers were first called at around 10:20 a.m. with reports that a woman’s 2021 Land Rover had been stolen out of her garage in Lake Success.

At the time, Lake Success Police officers were already in the area searching for another stolen car that New Jersey State Police troopers had determined was nearby, according to police.

Following a multi-jurisdictional investigation, the New York City Police Department located both vehicles on the Verrazzano Bridge and all three suspects were arrested without incident.

Robinson and both juvenile suspects are each charged with burglary and grand larceny. He and one of the underage suspects are additionally charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Robinson was arraigned Monday, Jan. 9, at First District Court in Hempstead.

The two juvenile suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in family court.

