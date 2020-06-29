Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Burglaries At Three Long Island Businesses

A suspect has been charged in connection to a string of burglaries at Long Island businesses.

Following an investigation by detectives, James Reeves, 38, was arrested at approximately Sunday, 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, Suffolk County Police said.

Reeves was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary for allegedly burglarizing these businesses, all located in Huntington Station:

Checkers, located at 1680 New York Ave., on Sunday, April 19;

Deli Pupuseria La Limena, located at 10 Depot Road, on Sunday, June 21 and Saturday, June 27;

and Akra Haitian Deli, located at 137 Broadway, on Wednesday, June 24.

Reeves, of Huntington Station, was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of a medical condition and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.