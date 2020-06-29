Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Burglaries At Three Long Island Businesses

Joe Lombardi
Akra Haitian Deli in Huntington was one of the businesses burglarized, police said.
Akra Haitian Deli in Huntington was one of the businesses burglarized, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been charged in connection to a string of burglaries at Long Island businesses.

Following an investigation by detectives, James Reeves, 38, was arrested at approximately Sunday, 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, Suffolk County Police said.

Reeves was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary for allegedly burglarizing these businesses, all located in Huntington Station:

  • Checkers, located at 1680 New York Ave., on Sunday, April 19; 
  • Deli Pupuseria La Limena, located at 10 Depot Road, on Sunday, June 21 and Saturday, June 27; 
  • and Akra Haitian Deli, located at 137 Broadway, on Wednesday, June 24.

Reeves, of Huntington Station, was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of a medical condition and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

