Suspect Nabbed For Violent Long Island Robbery

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a robbery that injured a Mastic woman. Video Credit: Suffolk County Police

Months after a violent robbery of a 66-year-old Long Island woman, authorities have apprehended a suspect.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to Burney Boulevard in Mastic at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 after there were reports of a stolen car and an injured woman who had been assaulted.

Police said that the woman got out of a 2021 Nissan Sentra in the driveway of her home when’s he was approached by two men, one of whom struck her in the head with a metal weapon.

In a video released by investigators, the two can be seen accosting the woman, who is shrieking and screaming for help as she is attacked before the two men flee.

The men proceeded to steal the keys and fled in the vehicle. The woman was treated at the scene and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Suffolk County Police, with an assist by US Marshals, arrested a Queens man for his role in the robbery.

According to police, Christian Torres Fuquen, age 22, of Queens, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. 

He was held overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Aug. 20. 

