Suspect At Large After Robbery At Nassau County 7-Eleven

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted armed robber.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, a handgun-wielding man approached a clerk at 7-Eleven on Oak Street in Uniondale demanding cash, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect was handed an undisclosed amount of cash and proceeded to flee on foot in an unknown direction, investigators said.

According to police, the suspect was described as being 5-foot-8 wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt at the time of the armed robbery, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or robber has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers in Nassau County by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

