Suspect At Large After Robbery At Nassau County Dunkin' Donuts

A suspect is at large as police investigate an armed robbery at a Long Island Dunkin’ Donuts where a clerk was held up at gunpoint, authorities announced.

Detectives were called to the store on Old Country Road in Westbury at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Police said that the suspect had approached the clerk with a handgun and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the suspect fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as being Black, approximately 5-foot-8 with a thin build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black mask, black sweatshirt, and black pants.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.