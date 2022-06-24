Speeding, Intoxicated Driver Arraigned For Woodmere Crash That Killed Girl, DA Says

A Long Island man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from a crash that killed a teenager and seriously injured several others.

Arlin Aguilera, age 34, of West Hempstead, was arraigned on Thursday, June 23, for the Dec. 2021 crash on Peninsula Boulevard in Woodmere.

Aguilera, who pleaded not guilty, was charged with:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Aggravated vehicular assault

Two counts of vehicular assault

Manslaughter

Two counts of assault

Reckless endangerment

DWI

Reckless driving

Speeding

Bail was continued at $100,000 cash and $200,000 bond. If convicted on the top charge, he faces up to 25 years in prison. Aguilera is due back in court on Friday, Aug. 12.

“This tragic case is yet another example of the fatal concoction that is driving drunk and speeding on our roadways,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. “That alleged dangerous combination resulted in a teenage girl losing her life, and serious injuries to the driver and other teen passengers."

According to the charges, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, around 10:52 p.m., Aguilera was allegedly driving while intoxicated and at a high rate of speed in a 2014 RAM 1500 pickup truck northbound on Peninsula Boulevard.

Aguilera allegedly then crashed into an Audi Q5 as it made a turn in front of the vehicle from Edward Avenue into the southbound lanes of Peninsula Boulevard, the DA's Office said.

A 15-year-old female passenger in the Audi was killed in the collision, and the victim driver was seriously injured. Three additional passengers in the Audi also suffered varying degrees of injury, they added.

Aguilera was arrested in Woodmere on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, by the Nassau County Police Department.

