Snow Plow Valued At $8,000 Stolen From Long Island Auto Body Shop

Christina Coulter
A photo of the missing snow plow
A photo of the missing snow plow Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a thief or thieves who stole a commercial-grade Western snowplow, worth $8,000, from a Long Island auto body shop. 

The plow was stolen at some point between Friday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 6 from Performance Auto Body on Arlington Avenue in St. James, according to Suffolk County Police. 

Anyone who witnessed the crime or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-220-TIPS, visiting their website or using the P3Tips mobile app. 

