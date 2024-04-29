Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Freeport Teen

Fifteen-year-old Robert Eley was last seen on Saturday, April 27 in Freeport, according to Nassau County Police.

It was about noon that day when Eley left his Rutland Road and reportedly disappeared.

Eley is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has braided black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, the teen was seen wearing black sweatpants, a black t-shirt, red and white sneakers, and a black backpack.

Police said the Eley may be in the Hempstead, Roosevelt, Freeport, or Baldwin areas.

Anyone with information regarding Eley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.