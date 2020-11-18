Police Officers, Ambulance Crew Help Deliver Baby At Long Island Home

Police officers and a Long Island family got quite a surprise when a baby decided to make its way into the world while the mother was at home.

The at-home birth took place on Monday, Oct. 26, when the Piscitello family of East Northport had just spent their first full day in their new home, said Suffolk County Police.

The family was enjoying their new home when around 6:57 a.m., the new baby girl, Phoebe James decided she was ready to meet the world and was born in her new bedroom to her parents Hayley and Phil.

On hand to help were Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Officer Christopher Ward and off-duty Officer James Garside, who was working for the Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Phoebe weighed in at 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long and joins big brother Julian, 2.

Shortly after her birth, Phoebe and her mom were taken via Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Huntington Hospital for evaluation.

In honor of baby Phoebe and her dramatic entrance, a stork decal bearing her name has been affixed to the ambulance that transported the family to the hospital, which had only been in service for approximately a week at the time.

"Congratulations to the Piscitello family and good work to everyone who assisted with Phoebe’s delivery," the department said.

