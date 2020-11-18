Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Police Officers, Ambulance Crew Help Deliver Baby At Long Island Home

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Piscitello family stands with the men who help deliver her at home in East Northport.
The Piscitello family stands with the men who help deliver her at home in East Northport. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police officers and a Long Island family got quite a surprise when a baby decided to make its way into the world while the mother was at home.

The at-home birth took place on Monday, Oct. 26, when the Piscitello family of East Northport had just spent their first full day in their new home, said Suffolk County Police.

The family was enjoying their new home when around 6:57 a.m., the new baby girl, Phoebe James decided she was ready to meet the world and was born in her new bedroom to her parents Hayley and Phil.

On hand to help were Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Officer Christopher Ward and off-duty Officer James Garside, who was working for the Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corps. 

Phoebe weighed in at 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long and joins big brother Julian, 2.

Shortly after her birth, Phoebe and her mom were taken via Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Huntington Hospital for evaluation.

 In honor of baby Phoebe and her dramatic entrance, a stork decal bearing her name has been affixed to the ambulance that transported the family to the hospital, which had only been in service for approximately a week at the time.

"Congratulations to the Piscitello family and good work to everyone who assisted with Phoebe’s delivery," the department said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.