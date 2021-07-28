Pedestrian Struck While Walking Near Nassau County Fast-Food Restaurant

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle crossing a busy roadway outside a Long Island fast-food restaurant, police said.

A 57-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Honda east on the Hempstead Turnpike at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 when she struck the female pedestrian in the vicinity of the Checker’s restaurant in East Meadow, Nassau County Police said.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered severe head trauma, and was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries.

Investigators noted that the driver remained at the scene to assist with the investigation and her vehicle went through a brake and safety check.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

