Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Decline; Here's Latest Data
Police & Fire

One Seriously Injured In Long Island Expressway Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The eastbound Long Island Expressway, west of the Sagtikos Parkway in Brentwood.
The eastbound Long Island Expressway, west of the Sagtikos Parkway in Brentwood. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened Friday, April 30 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Brentwood.

Michael Griff, age 53, of Coram, was riding a 2015 Victory motorcycle eastbound on the expressway when he lost control and crashed just west of the Sagtikos Parkway, Suffolk County Police said.

Griff was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.