One Seriously Injured In Long Island Expressway Crash

A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened Friday, April 30 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Brentwood.

Michael Griff, age 53, of Coram, was riding a 2015 Victory motorcycle eastbound on the expressway when he lost control and crashed just west of the Sagtikos Parkway, Suffolk County Police said.

Griff was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.