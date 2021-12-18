One Critically Injured In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person seriously injured on Long Island.

It happened just before 5:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 in North Lindenhurst.

A West Babylon man was driving a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Straight Path, when his vehicle collided with a westbound 2009 Honda CRV that was turning left from Bedell Street to head southbound on Straight Path, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorcyclist, Ruben Velez, age 57, who was ejected from the vehicle, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of critical injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Honda, a 46-year-old Wyandanch man, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries, said police.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Suffolk County PD First Squad at 631-854-8152.

