Nassau County Traffic Stop Of BMW SUV Leads To Discovery Of Loaded Handgun, Police Say

Two men are facing charges after police said a traffic stop on Long Island led to the discovery of a loaded handgun.

Jean Francois, age 18, and Melchizedek Neverson, age 18, both of Brooklyn, were arrested following the incident in Inwood at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers saw a 2005 four-door BMW SUV driving west on Sheridan Boulevard without a passenger tail light and with an expired registration.

The BMW was pulled over at the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and Davis Avenue.

Police said officers discovered a "loaded, defaced 9-millimeter handgun and two ammunition magazines" inside the BMW.

Francois, who was the driver of the BMW, and Melchizedek, the passenger, were arrested without incident, NCPD reported.

NCPD said both defendents were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Francois is also charged with multiple traffic infractions, police said.

Police said both men were scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.