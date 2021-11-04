Mercedes-Benz Driver Stabs Cop After Crash On Long Island, Police Say

A Long Island man has been apprehended after police say he stabbed a uniformed officer after a motor vehicle crash, leaving the cop in critical condition.

A Suffolk County PD Fifth Precinct officer in a marked unit in Patchogue observed a 1999 Mercedes-Benz, driven by Jonathan Nunez, age 25, of Centereach, driving erratically with no headlights on southbound South Ocean Avenue Saturday, April 10, at approximately 10:40 p.m., according to police.

The officer activated his overhead lights in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The Mercedes-Benz crashed into a 2004 Nissan at the intersection of South Ocean Avenue and Brook Street.

Nunez exited his vehicle following the crash, failed to comply with the officer’s commands, and engaged in a physical altercation with the officer in the yard of the home located at 473 South Ocean Ave., said Suffolk County Police.

During the altercation, Nunez stabbed the officer in the leg, police said.

Two good Samaritans and responding Fifth Precinct officers took Nunez into custody.

The officer was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and then transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured artery and is listed in critical condition.

Nunez was charged with:

Aggravated assault upon a police officer,

Driving while intoxicated,

Resisting arrest.

He was admitted to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and will be arraigned at a later date.

The driver of the Nissan, Luis Tayupanda, of Patchogue, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.