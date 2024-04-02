Glen Head's Own Palace Of Versailles For Sale: Look Inside

Maison des Jardins (which means “garden house” in French) is situated on over eight acres of manicured grounds on a private road in Old Brookville, according to its listing.

Modeled after the palace of Versailles, the 22,000-sqaure-foot estate has eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms spread across two wings.

According to an article in “Town & Country,” Maison des Jardins was built by Raphael Yakoby, an Israeli-born entrepreneur who founded Nuvo, the world’s first sparkling liqueur. While Yakoby originally planned to move into the mansion with his family, he instead decided to sell for $100 million in 2017 — meaning that today’s listing is a discount for those keeping track.

After entering the 22-feet gates to the Glen Head property, visitors will walk through the front door, which is a replica of the one at Versailles itself, to find a grand spiraling staircase, which has a cast iron and gold-leaf banister.

The opulence does not end there. Six fireplaces are scattered throughout the lavish living and drawing rooms, including one on a covered patio overlooking the grounds.

The home features a large chef’s kitchen with a sage green stove as well as a sleek wet bar. A luxurious primary suite includes his and hers bathrooms and closets.

Of course, no French chateau is complete without marble countertops (and bathtubs), chandeliers, a wine cellar, a pool, fitness center, movie theater, and a billiard room.

Maison des Jardins is on the market for $45 million. For more pictures, click here.

