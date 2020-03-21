Man Wanted For Stealing $2,600 Worth Of Items At Long Island Staples

Know him?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and investigators with the Southampton Town Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and track down a man who stole merchandise from a Long Island Staples location.

According to police, a man (pictured above), entered Staples on Montauk Highway in Bridgeport on Saturday, Feb. 29, and walked out without paying for a variety of ink cartridges.

In total, the stolen ink cartridges have an estimated value of $2,600.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or has information regarding the grand larceny has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

