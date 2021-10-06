Man Stole Keys While Test Driving Car, Threatened Victim On Long Island, Police Say

A man has been apprehended after police say he threatened a Long Island resident with a knife and stole his car keys while test driving a vehicle that was listed for sale on social media.

Jalen Boynton, age 20, met the victim at his house on Cori Lane in Bohemia at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 to test drive a 2020 Dodge Challenger T/A that had been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim drove Boynton in the vehicle for approximately a half-mile before returning to Cori Lane, said police.

Boynton, a resident of Manhattan, asked to see the vehicle’s keys and snatched them from the victim’s hands, starting the vehicle, according to police.

The victim was able to turn off the car before Boynton threatened him with a knife and fled on foot with the keys at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Suffolk County Police Canine and Aviation section officers responded and conducted a search.

Sgt. James Curley and his dog Hawk located Boynton by a marsh near Sunrise Highway and Pond Road at 7:48 p.m.

Boynton was charged with first-degree robbery.

He was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

