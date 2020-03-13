Man Stabs Acquaintance During Argument At Long Island Apartment

A late-night argument between two friends in a Long Island apartment complex turned physical and one person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed repeatedly, police said.

Two men were involved in an argument at approximately 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 inside a unit at the Woodmont Village Apartment complex on Ronkonkoma Avenue in Ronkonkoma, police said.

During the argument, Islip Terrace resident Sean Rose, allegedly stabbed his friend, a 39-year-old Ronkonkoma resident multiple times.

His victim, who lives in the apartment, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

According to police, the investigation led them to Rose, who was located at a residence on Weeks Avenue in Central Islip. Rose was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree assault.

Rose, 29, is being held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, March 12.

