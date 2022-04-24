Man Rescued After Sailboat Capsizes Off Shore In Oyster Bay

Authorities rescued a man from a sailboat that had capsized off the shore of Long Island.

The incident happened off the shore of Beekman Beach, located at 1 West End Ave. in Oyster Bay, at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers received a report that a small sailboat capsized and a man who appeared to be in distress was standing on the boat.

Oyster Bay Constables rescued the man, and the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau towed the sailboat back to the shore, NCPD said.

The man was treated for possible hypothermia at the scene and then taken to a hospital, police said.

There were no other people on the boat, NCPD reported.

