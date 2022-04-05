Man Nabbed For Multiple Car Thefts, Burglaries Across Nassau County

A man has been arrested for alleged multiple burglaries and grand larcenies on Long Island.

Ingmar Connell, age 32, was arrested by Nassau County police on Monday, April 4 in Queens.

A thorough investigation by police determined that Connell was responsible for a burglary at the Cedarhurst Department of Public works as well as the following car thefts:

Feb. 5: County Auto Repair, North Lawrence – 2014 Ford F250

Feb. 22: Department of Public Works, Cedarhurst – 2020 Dodge Ram 550

March 2: K&G Auto Garage, North Lawrence – 2008 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van

March 3: Raymour & Flanigan Warehouse, North Lawrence – Freight Delivery Truck

March 24: County Auto Repair, North Lawrence – 2011 Infinity M37

Detectives also uncovered that Connell, a resident of Queens, had removed a power washer and equipment from Reis Motors Car Dealership on Tuesday, March 1, police said.

Connell was located by police at his residence in Queens and placed under arrest without incident.

At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a key fob for the stolen 2011 Infinity M37, police said.

Connell was charged with:

Burglary

Two counts of grand larceny second-degree

Three counts of grand larceny third-degree

Petit larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, April 5, in Hempstead.

