Man Driving Erratically On LI Beach Then Swims For Hours To Avoid Being Caught, Police Say

A man driving erratically on the beach jumped into the ocean and drifted and swam for more than two hours before being coaxed out of the water by his mother, according to authorities on Long Island.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, in Southampton.

When Southampton Police arrived on the scene, they located a 37-year-old man apparently suffering from a mental crisis, said police.

The man fled officers into the ocean and refused to exit, according to Southampton PD Sgt. Eric Sickles.

He drifted and swam into East Hampton Town jurisdiction and after more than two hours, was coaxed out of the water by his mother, who the police had located and brought to the scene.

Southampton Town Police were assisted by the Southampton Town Bay Constables and East Hampton Town Marine patrol.

