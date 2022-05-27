Man Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Car In Mineola

A man who was struck crossing a Long Island street has died at the hospital after being treated for critical injuries, police announced.

In Mineola, the man was crossing 2nd Street at the intersection of Roosevelt Place shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota that was being driven by a 60-year-old driver, a spokesperson from the Nassau County Police Department said.

The spokesperson said that the victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, May 27.

Police have not released the man’s identity. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

