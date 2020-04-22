Man Critically Injured After Being Hit By Two Cars Near Busy Long Island Intersection

A man was critically injured after being struck separately by two cars near a busy intersection on Long Island.

It happened Tuesday, April 21 at approximately 8:25 p.m. in North Bay Shore.

George Smith, 47, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2009 Infiniti sedan northbound in the left lane of Fifth Avenue, near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian at approximately 8:25 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian was then struck by a northbound 2011 Hyundai sedan, driven by Wendy Booker, 48, of Bay Shore, who was driving in the right lane as she was preparing to turn eastbound onto Wisconsin Avenue.

The pedestrian, Ruben Estrada, 51, who is undomiciled, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in critical but stable condition, police said. Smith and Booker were not injured, according to police.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.