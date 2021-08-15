Man Charged After Drugs Found In Car During Nassau County Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man has been charged after police reported finding drugs in his vehicle during a Long Island traffic stop.

Marcos Bravo, age 31, of New York City, was arrested without incident at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 in East Hills, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said shortly before 2 a.m., officers saw a black 2015 Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows traveling south on Glen Cove Road at the intersection of Harbor Hill Road.

Officers pulled the Nissan over and reported that the driver seemed "confused and nervous" and that they smelled marijuana in the vehicle, authorities said.

Police recovered substances from the vehicle that were believed to be drugs including THC-concentrated cannabis, mushrooms believed to be psilocybin, a substance believed to be marijuana, and a substance believed to be crack cocaine. All the substances were packaged for distribution, police said.

NCPD said Bravo is charged with the following:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of cannabis

He is set to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 15.

