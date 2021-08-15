Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Woman Accused Of Assaulting Victim, Driving Into Police Cars In Nassau County
Police & Fire

Man Charged After Drugs Found In Car During Nassau County Traffic Stop, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Marcos Bravo
Marcos Bravo Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A man has been charged after police reported finding drugs in his vehicle during a Long Island traffic stop.

Marcos Bravo, age 31, of New York City, was arrested without incident at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 in East Hills, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said shortly before 2 a.m., officers saw a black 2015 Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows traveling south on Glen Cove Road at the intersection of Harbor Hill Road.

Officers pulled the Nissan over and reported that the driver seemed "confused and nervous" and that they smelled marijuana in the vehicle, authorities said. 

Police recovered substances from the vehicle that were believed to be drugs including THC-concentrated cannabis, mushrooms believed to be psilocybin, a substance believed to be marijuana, and a substance believed to be crack cocaine. All the substances were packaged for distribution, police said.

NCPD said Bravo is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Third-degree criminal possession of cannabis 

He is set to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 15.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.