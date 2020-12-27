Man Accused Of Stealing $235 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target

Police are searching for a man who stole nerf toys and a power XL air fryer, valued at a total of $235.95, from a Long Island Target location.

The incident took place on Monday, Dec. 7 at approximately 4:40 p.m at a Target on Horseblock Road in Medford, according to Suffolk County Police.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured man or witnessed the theft is asked to contact Suffolk County Police by calling 800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or visiting its website.

