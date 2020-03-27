Long Island Woman Who Fled Crash Scene Drove Drunk With Kids In Car, Police Say

A Long Island woman was allegedly driving drunk with children in the car when she rear-ended another driver and fled the scene, police said.

Patchogue resident Brooke Wirshup, 27, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 in Shirley when she struck another vehicle on William Floyd Parkway near the intersection of Dawn Drive, Suffolk County Police said. She then fled the scene without stopping, according to police.

Approximately 15 minutes later an officer on patrol tracked down Wirshup’s vehicle near the intersection of Revilo Avenue and Victory Avenue and conducted a traffic stop, said police.

During the subsequent stop, the officer determined that Wirshup was allegedly intoxicated, and she had a 3-year-old and 17-month-old in the backseat.

Wirshup was arrested and charged with:

driving while intoxicated,

aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,

two counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

The children were released into the custody of a family member at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.