Police & Fire

Long Island Woman, 20, Charged With DWI After Hitting Bicyclist, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A 20-year-old Long Island woman was charged with DWI after she allegedly left the roadway and struck a bicyclist before crashing on Easter Day.

Alexis Hubbard, of Greenport, was arrested around 2 p.m., Sunday, April 4,  at the scene of the crash on Route 48 near Albertson Lane, in Southhold, said the Southhold Police.

Hubbard was traveling westbound on Route 48 in a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country when she left the roadway striking a bicyclist, she then accelerated forward striking another vehicle before hitting an embankment and overturning, police said.

 Hubbard was determined to be impaired by drugs and placed under arrest.

The bicyclist was taken to Stony Brook Medical Center via a police helicopter with what were described as non-threatening injuries.

Hubbard, who was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, was later released on an appearance ticket, police said.

The Greenport and Southold fire departments both responded to the crash scene.

